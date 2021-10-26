Very angry, Guillaume Canet rebuffs Marina Carrère d’Encausse on France 5

Guillaume Canet will soon be making his comeback in cinemas. On October 27, 2021, the director and actor will be playing Lui, his new feature film. In this film, he tells the story of a composer in need of inspiration, who has just left his wife and children and dreams of finding refuge in an old house on the side of a cliff, on a deserted Breton island. A strange place, which will ultimately turn out to be a rather strange and deceptively peaceful place. The cast includes Nathalie Baye, Virginie Efira and Mathieu Kassovitz.

In full promotion, the companion of Marion Cotillard was this Monday, October 25, 2021 the guest of the Health Magazine on France 5. The program, which has long brought together Marina Carrère d’Encausse and Michel Cymes, dealt with the theme of depression. A subject that the actor masters, since he himself would have gone through several depressive episodes in his life, such as the burn-out caused by the heavy failure of his film Blood Ties.

Guillaume Canet was interviewed by Marina Carrère d’Encausse on the depressive episode experienced during the filming of Au nom de la terre. “Are you worried about doing an episode like this again? Because you had made one when filming the film Au nom de la terre by Édouard Bergeon, which tells of the suicide of a farmer, in this case his father“, asked the former acolyte of Michel Cymes.”During this shooting, you wanted to live isolated, live to the maximum in these conditions and you ended up having a depressive episode. It was empathy towards this character but suddenly it can happen again“, insisted the host. Maybe too much for that matter.

“So, I would just like to clarify that I didn’t know that we were doing a show entirely on depression and that, suddenly, we were going to try to find all the themes that could bring me closer to the general theme of the show.“, retorted the actor before adding:”My film is not a film about depression, it is still very important to say that. So I’ll answer your question, but I still want to say that I thought I could talk more about the film than about the depression…“.

