Video. Google pays tribute to him this Monday: who was Claude Cahun?

This Monday, October 25, 2021, Google’s doodle of the day honors writer Claude Cahun. This Nantes artist, famous for her participation in the Resistance, was born 127 years ago, on October 25, 1894. Unknown, she left a considerable body of work, between surrealism and reflection on gender identity

You may have noticed the image that appears on the Google search bar this Monday with the effigy of Claude Cahun. Born 127 years ago to the day in Nantes, into a bourgeois Jewish family, under the name of Lucy Schwob. She is the daughter of Maurice Schwob, owner, director and editor of the Nantes republican newspaper Le Phare de la Loire, bought in 1876 by her grandfather George Schwob. Despite her wealthy background, the one who would later become a writer and plastic artist-photographer, had a difficult childhood between her mother’s illness and virulent anti-Semitism in the girls’ high school where she studied, in the midst of the Dreyfus affair.

Her life is closely linked to that of another artist of Nantes origin, Suzanne Malherbe, her companion, whom she met in high school in 1908-1909. Falling in love with each other, the two young girls will maintain a clandestine relationship before joining Paris together, in 1918.

Surrealism and politics

Once settled in Paris, Claude Cahun, knows his first successes and connects theatrical performances and literary publications. Writer and photographer, she began to frequent the poet André Breton, the writer René Crevel as well as other Parisian surrealists. By their side, Claude and Suzanne, painter, printmaker and collagist who enjoyed success under the artist name of Marcel Moore, joined the Association of Revolutionary Writers and Artists (AEAR), concretizing an intellectual and political commitment to the left of the convictions that already went back to their Nantes youth.





In 1934, Claude Cahun published a leaflet “The bets are open” with Éditions José Corti in which she denounced the position of Louis Aragon, who had just left the surrealist movement to merge into the doctrine of the French Communist Party. In 1935, alongside André Breton and Georges Bataille, she participated in the (ephemeral) group “Contre Attaque”. In 1936, she exhibited at the first “Surrealist Exhibition of Objects” (Galerie Charles Ratton in Paris, May 22-29) and, in London, at the “International Surrealist Exhibition” (New Burlington Galleries).

Jersey resistant

In 1937, after more than fifteen years of living together in Paris, the two women acquired a farm in Jersey, where they settled permanently in 1938. It was this exile on the Channel coast that went push them into the arms of the Resistance. The British island was, in fact, occupied by German forces between 1940 and 1945. Throughout the war, Claude and Suzanne wrote and distributed anti-militarist and pacifist leaflets in German intended for the soldiers of the Wehrmacht, signed “The soldier without name. Arrested late on July 25, 1944, the two women were sentenced to death on November 16, a few months after the liberation of France and while the British Isles are still occupied.

On May 9, 1945, they finally found their freedom. Very weakened by the years of war and his imprisonment, Claude Cahun’s health deteriorated. She died in Jersey, in Saint-Hélier, a few years later, on December 8, 1954, at the age of 60. When she died in 1972, Suzanne would be buried by her side.

Homosexual rights

Being a lesbian herself, Claude Cahun fought for the rights of gay men and lesbian women. Indeed, she participated in the drafting of the reviews “Inversions”, created in November 1924, and “Amitié”, published in 1925.