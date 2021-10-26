Vin Diesel’s heartbreaking gesture at Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow’s wedding

Meadow Walker chose Vin Diesel, a great friend of his father who died in 2013, to accompany him to the altar during his marriage to actor Louis Thornton-Allan.

Two months after her engagement, Meadow Walker is now married to Louis Thornton-Allan. The daughter of “Fast and Furious” actor Paul Walker, who died suddenly in a car accident in 2013, has posted several pictures and a video of the big day on her Instagram account. The opportunity to discover the location of the ceremony held at the water’s edge in the Dominican Republic, at the beginning of October, but also the Givenchy Haute Couture wedding dress chosen by the model. “I wanted something timeless and chic,” Meadow Walker told “Vogue” magazine. She continues, “We couldn’t have imagined a more perfect, more personal wedding – and honestly, it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration. “





Vin Diesel, a devoted godfather

What especially moved Internet users is the role played by Vin Diesel for the wedding. A great friend of Paul Walker’s with whom he shot seven episodes of “Fast and Furious”, the actor was chosen to accompany Meadow to the altar. We discover him, dressed in a sky blue suit and sunglasses, holding the arm of the young bride, very smiling. Very moving pictures liked by nearly three …

