Vincent (Love is in the meadow): One of his suitors slams the door in the middle of the night!

Like Nathalie, Vincent the Provençal, a 40-year-old equestrian educator, still had his two suitors at home. But the candidate of Love is in the meadow 2021 still had a slight preference for Natacha (26-year-old telephone advisor to the Primary Health Insurance Fund) as he had confided last week. Was it still the same during the episode of October 25?

Important step for Natacha and Hafsa (34-year-old beautician). They met some friends of Vincent, among whom Mathieu and Alexandre from last season. The two women did not escape questioning. And shortly before the end of the meal, the farmer realized that 95% of his relatives, including the bull breeder in the Camargue and her husband, were of the same opinion as him: It’s Natacha that was made for him.





Vincent didn’t want to wait long to break the bad news to Hafsa. But, while he had taken his courage in both hands, the brunette was sleeping. He took the opportunity to flood Natacha with compliments to make her understand that her personality matched her perfectly. An immense happiness for the main interested party.

Hafsa eventually woke up and therefore learned of Vincent’s choice. Very quickly, she shut up and went back to her room to prepare her suitcases directly. So it is en the middle of the night that the young woman left. “The evening went off a bit in peanuts. I wanted to talk to Hafsa about it first, as a correction. It’s more polite. (…) It completely broke the moment during which I spoke with Natacha“, he regretted.