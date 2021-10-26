VISIOMED GROUP: The Italian distribution group Iper chooses BewellConnect to create the 1st connected healthcare space in Italy

Inauguration at the beginning of November 2021 in Seriate (Lombardy);

Potential for more than 20 Iper centers to be equipped;

Creation of a BewellConnect Italy subsidiary to accelerate development.

Paris, October 25, 2021

VISIOMED GROUP (FR0013481835 – ALVMG), a key player in connected health, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary BewellConnect has been selected by the Italian distribution group Iper to create the 1er connected health space in Italy. This space will be inaugurated in early November in Seriate, in the Lombardy region at the heart of the Iper sales area. With this launch, BewellConnect is demonstrating its ability to accelerate the digital transformation of the healthcare journey thanks to its unique VisioCheck® teleconsultation solution.

Iper, a powerful and avant-garde Italian brand

Founded in 1974, Iper is one of the most dynamic and avant-garde retail chains in Italy and has no less than 22 hypermarkets in the country. Iper hypermarkets are designed as real places of life, beyond the mere act of purchase. For this reason, Iper’s objective is to favor service, accessible to all. Iper also knows how to partner with experts to provide the best possible level of quality and customer satisfaction.

For more than forty years, Iper has been highlighting the quality of products and services, customer satisfaction but also anchoring in the regions. This identity naturally pushed the brand to create and imagine a connected health space to offer its customers easy access to quality care. It is in this context that BewellConnect and Iper worked on the implementation of the 1er connected health space within the Iper Seriate center.

Unparalleled patient experience

This 1er connected health space wants to reinvent the patient experience of teleconsultation. Far from ordinary solutions for connecting with a remote doctor by videoconference, the patient is greeted by a nurse in the connected health space and accompanied throughout his consultation. The BewellConnect connected health space allows the nurse to carry out local procedures (taking vital signs, change of dressing, tests, vaccines, etc.) and to assist the doctor during the augmented teleconsultation. BewellConnect has joined forces with Italian health operators capable of operating the solution locally (nurse) and remotely (doctor).

Discover in pictures the Connected Health Space, the augmented teleconsultation solution created by BewellConnect.

Business model combining sale of equipment and services

In order to optimize the adoption cycle of the solution by operators, BewellConnect decided to set up an economic model combining the initial sale of the entire technological infrastructure (VisioCheck teleconsultation module, connected medical devices, connection secure, dashboard, etc.) and material (increased teleconsultation space). The customer is then billed for maintenance, access to licenses and system updates on an annual basis.

Potential of several million euros in turnover in Italy

Beyond this first establishment in Lombardy, BewellConnect has identified a powerful source of development in Italy. The Iper brand alone has more than twenty shopping centers that could accommodate a BewellConnect connected health space.





Discussions have also been initiated with other potential customers across the country, which represents a potential of several million euros in short-term sales. In this context, VISIOMED GROUP has taken the strategic decision to create a subsidiary BewellConnect Italy and to involve its local business partner, a company specializing in the distribution of innovative health products, in order to optimize the increase in sales from 2022.

About VISIOMED GROUP

Founded in 2007, VISIOMED GROUP develops and markets innovative health products and services focused on uses. Its mission: to put innovation at the service of everyone’s health, starting from everyone’s needs. BewellConnect®, its connected health subsidiary, today concentrates all of VISIOMED GROUP’s know-how in e-health for the general public as well as for players in the health world with a complete ecosystem of solutions that improve prevention , medical care and follow-up. It has developed and markets in particular VisioCheck®, the 1time mobile and connected teleconsultation station weighing less than 300 grams.

In August 2021, VISIOMED GROUP acquired Smart Salem (smartsalem.ae), the only digital medical center accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) as well as by the General Directorate of Residence and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) in the United Arab Emirates.

Based in Paris, VISIOMED GROUP is listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). More information on visiomed-group.com and www.bewell-connect.com

