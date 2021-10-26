Wall Street doped by Tesla ahead of a week of results



WALL STREET ENDS ON THE RISE

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Dow Jones and the S & P-500 set new records on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday as Wall Street started off on a good footing a week rich in results, especially those of heavyweights in the tech sector .

The Dow Jones index gained 0.18%, or 64.13 points, to 35,741.15 points.

The larger S & P-500 gained 21.58 points, or 0.47%, to 4,566.48 points.

The Nasdaq Composite has advanced 136.51 points (0.90%) to 15,226.71 points.





If the Dow Jones and the S & P-500 reached new highs, the session mainly benefited the Nasdaq which, driven in particular by Tesla and PayPal, is also close to a new record.

Tesla (+ 12.6%) crossed the 1,000 billion market capitalization mark after rental giant Hertz ordered 100,000 of its cars (]and a recommendation from Morgan Stanley raising its price target to $ 1,200 in instead of $ 900 per share.

The luxury electric car maker, whose stock has gained more than 28% this month, carried the S & P-500 and the Nasdaq, which were also well helped by PayPal (+ 2.7%), whose decision to forgo the Pinterest buyout for $ 45 billion was well received.

Facebook (+ 1.26%) also ended up ahead of the publication of its quarterly results after market close.

If the expectations of financial analysts have been revised up in recent weeks, the market will closely monitor the results of the big names in American high technology this week: in addition to Facebook, Microsoft and Alphabet are due to publish on Tuesday, Apple and Amazon on Thursday.

(Chuck Mikolajczak, French version Tangi Salaün)