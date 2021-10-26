Wanda Nara clarified her situation with Mauro Icardi

On social networks, Wanda Nara announced that she had finally reconciled with Mauro Icardi (28). She put an end to a big week of chaos, during which the couple came close to divorce. The striker can now refocus on his football.









The Argentine’s wife and agent, Wanda Nara, said she recovered with him. On Instagram, she recounted the events of the last few days, and confirmed that she had wanted to leave her husband: “After what happened, I was very hurt. Every day, I asked Mauro for a divorce. “ The couple even signed a divorce agreement. And then the turning point: “The next day, he wrote me a letter like no one had ever written to me before:“ I gave you everything and you have everything, I hope you can be happy, because that would make me happy ”. And that’s when I realized something: […] I have nothing if I am not with him. I am sure that this bad patch that we are going through will strengthen us as a couple and as a family. […] Our souls tired of crying, we freely chose ourselves again. I love you. “

As a reminder, Mauro Icardi has not made an appearance with PSG since October 15. A departure from PSG has even been mentioned in recent days.