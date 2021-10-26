Wanda Nara puts an end to the soap opera, she announces a big decision!

Zapping Goal! Football club Navas – Neuer: the duel in figures

On Instagram, Wanda Nara, wife and agent of Mauro Icardi, announces that she has made a big decision … and that she is recovering with the PSG striker. “The photos I’ve uploaded over the past few months show how happy we were,” she posted. I was very hurt. Every day, I filed for divorce from Mauro. When he realized that there was no turning back, he told me that we couldn’t go on like this and if separation was the only way to end so much suffering, we had to do it. We went to a lawyer. In two days, Mauro accepted all the conditions and we signed an agreement. “

And to Wanda Nara to add: “The next day, he wrote me a letter like no one had ever written to me:” I gave you everything and you have everything, I hope you can be happy because that would make me happy ”. And there I realized something: that even having everything, I have nothing if I am not with him. I am sure that this bad time that we are going through will strengthen our relationship and our family. The important thing is that we both had the freedom to end our 8 year love affair, but tired of crying, we chose each other freely again. I love you Mauro »All’s well that ends well, so … at least for now!

💟 Wanda’s loving message for Mauro. The soap opera is over

– RMC Sport (@RMCsport) October 25, 2021