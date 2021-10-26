“We revised together for the Masters!”

The 2021 Masters of Do not forget the lyrics start this Tuesday, October 26 on France 2. Margaux and Kevin, key figures of the show, confide in a duo for TV-Leisure , just before the competition.

Masters of Do not forget the lyrics are back on France 2. As of Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 6:40 pm, 32 great Maestros of Nagui’s game will compete against each other, in an attempt to succeed Arsène, the latest winner. Among the candidates, the faithful of the show will be able to find Margaux and Kevin. Two winners very well known to viewers: Margaux remains to this day the No. 1 in the standings (she will face Estelle in the first round), while Kevin, now third, has lost a place after the course of Caroline, new No. 2. The two accomplices confide, for TV-Leisure, just before the start of these highly anticipated 2021 Masters.

Tele-Leisure: How do you approach these 2021 Masters?

Kevin: I try to prepare myself a lot more, because I have a revenge to take: last year, I lost in the second round. With Margaux, we revised together to train. We participated in the 5000th together, and we couldn’t finish the match. We hope to be able to meet during these Masters. But since there is level, we try to be as ready as possible.

Margaux: I like competition, I always want to go as far as possible. I work for. Especially since I am frustrated to have stopped in the semifinals last year. I was not far from facing Arsène, and I lost against Mickaël. I had lost on a rather silly mistake – I had forgotten a word on the song – but my training had been good. I try to be more precise on the songs to make sure I have the right lyrics. I annoy Kevin a lot with this. We take our heads on every word of every song. We worked a lot together this year. We would really like to have a real match together, because the 5000th was not really one (the two candidates had also played in memory of Faustine Nogherotto, Editor’s note).

What words do you use in your revisions?

Margaux: Those of the show are the only ones to be reliable. There are a lot of Facebook groups that fans transcribe them to. But sometimes there are some typos. To be sure, people have to finish the entire songs on the show. There, we are sure to have the right words.

Kevin: There are songs about which we have doubts, because they were not offered in full on the show, and we have never been able to verify them in full.





Is experience an asset for you, Kevin?

I have always been stressed. But I have the impression that I was less so on my first Masters. It comes over time. With the pressure of having completely screwed up last year… The concern is that everyone works a lot upstream. Reason why it is necessary to be surgical in the revisions. You have to be perfect now.

How is a working session between the two of you?

Margaux: We are calling on Messenger. Beforehand, we prepare a small list of songs on which we will wonder, linked to the test of It’s the same song. Whether they have already fallen on the show or we imagine potential. We put ourselves in the conditions of the show, by launching a karaoke track.

Kevin: Each in turn, we do “Cruella” (from the name of this voice-over who corrects the candidates in Do not forget the lyrics, Editor’s note) one for the other.

We have the feeling that a real friendship has been born between you two …

Margaux: We already got along well before, but it’s really since the 5000th show last spring… We talk all the time!

Kevin: Before the 5000th, we hardly saw each other. It is true that since that moment we have sympathized much more.

Margaux: There are many of us, it’s not easy to sympathize with all the Maestros.

Has your proximity to the rankings affected your relationship?

Margaux: No, that doesn’t have much to do with it, but it’s true that when we saw Caroline move up in the rankings, we supported each other a lot.

So you keep watching the show?

Kevin: I followed Caroline’s course, but we were in the process of revising the Masters. Watching the show means working less songs. But it’s true that there are times when I don’t have time.

Margaux: Yes, I continue. To the greatest despair of my friend Antoine!

