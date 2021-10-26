Wejdene angry with her partner in Dance with the stars? New revelations on their clash …

Since its elimination from Dance with the stars Friday night, Wejdene is at the heart of rumors. The young singer of 17 years is indeed suspected of having quarreled with her partner Samuel Texier. A rumor that is growing day by day, especially because of surprising details and cryptic messages from Wejdene. This Monday, October 25, 2021, Cyril Hanouna took an interest in this case in Do not touch My TV and shared information that confirms tensions between the candidate and her dancer.

Indeed, live on C8, Cyril Hanouna read a message from journalist Clément Garin, a “reliable source” according to him, who declares: “She’s really in conflict with her dancer, there was a clash on Tuesday, she left behind the scenes because he criticized her for being passive and no longer wanting to play the game. She went to complain to the production.“





For their part, Wejdene and Samuel Texier always wall themselves in silence. Internet users have nevertheless noticed in recent days that the singer had “unfollow” the dancer on social networks. After which, she deleted all the photos from her account except for this disturbing post: “It was cool but, forget me.“Later, in story, she turned out to be more and more enigmatic by declaring: “My health is priceless. My tour will be the only one.“

Recall that after its elimination in Dance with the stars, Wejdene has in any case left nothing to show about a possible conflict with Samuel Texier. On the contrary, she was full of praise for him, stressing “his wisdom, his tenderness and his benevolence“.