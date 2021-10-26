What if math helped us win the Euromillions?

By Avner Bar-Hen, Cnam Professor, National Conservatory of Arts and Crafts (CNAM)

Friday, October 15, a happy Frenchman won 220 million euros at the Euromillions, the biggest jackpot in the history of the European lottery. Isn’t this a good time to ask yourself if math can’t give out the winning numbers?

The Loto was invented in Genoa in the 16th century. The principle was to draw five numbers out of 90, corresponding to the five councilors taken at random from among the 90 senators to form the city council. We were betting on the outcome of this draw.

Two questions arise for the players: do certain numbers appear more often? Are some issues more profitable than others?

How to earn more by playing so much?

The first question is therefore to know if the French gaming company “cheats” while the second question allows us to ask ourselves if there is a better game strategy than playing numbers at random. We will see that the answer to the first question is no, and that the answer to the second question is yes.

There is a consensus among statisticians to believe that there is no cheating in the draws. Random draw involves some numbers appearing a bit more than others, but within limits considered normal. The number that appeared the most between May 19, 1976 (date of the first printing) and October 1, 2014 is 1 with 834 occurrences and the least published number (over the same period) is 29 with 651 occurrences. Note that the French game player has no real interest in tampering with the prints, because it is taking the risk of killing the goose that lays the golden eggs.

To say that there is no cheating implies that the probability that a given number will come out in the next draw is always the same regardless of the number and in particular, regardless of the number of times it has been released before. All the sites, newspapers and other hucksters who claim otherwise are therefore just liars. If all these fortune tellers really believed they had the secret to winning it would be surprising if they shared it.

To illustrate the point, remember that the Shadoks had built a rocket that had a one in 1 million chance of working. So they hurried to miss the first 999,999 times to finally succeed. Hence their motto: “the more it fails, the more likely it is to work”.





We can also think of Rita Mae Brown: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” The quote is often wrongly attributed to Albert Einstein.

Should we therefore play the numbers at random? It’s a little less simple than it looks. Some numbers are played more often (eg birthdays) and therefore not all puzzles are played the same number of times. The most played grids therefore pay less when they come out, because the winnings must be divided between more winners. So to paraphrase the Shadoks: “the more a grid is played the less it pays”.

The winning numbers

It is therefore tempting to play the numbers that the others do not play… Unfortunately the Française des jeux does not publish any statistics on the combinations played. However, we see that the winnings are very variable and therefore that all the grids are not played the same number of times.

The absence of data is obviously conducive to all martingale fantasies. In addition, if the game could be rational, all combinations would be played about as much and therefore the number of winners will be less variable between different draws and the winnings would be roughly the same every week. The number of high wins would therefore drop and this would limit the attractiveness of the game.

Is the situation desperate? Not quite. Researchers have proposed a statistical method to estimate the frequency of use of numbers in the lists of Lotto players. For this they use the numbers of winners in the various ranks. If all the numbers were played as much their frequency of occurrence would be 1/49 = 0.0204. Number 7 is the players’ favorite number and it is played 1.7 times more than it would be if the players chose at random. The least played grid and therefore the most profitable was in 2014 grid 32-38-39-40-41-43. It’s up to you to see if you want to try your luck.

