What is the gross monthly salary not to be exceeded in order to receive the bonus of 100 euros promised by Jean Castex?

Hello William,

Jean Castex promised it during a televised address on October 21: a “inflation compensation” of 100 euros, non-taxable and subject to a maximum income threshold, would be paid between January and February 2022 to all eligible French people.

However, between the premiums, the tax rate, the 13th month and the mandatory contributions, it is sometimes difficult to calculate precisely if one falls into the category of 38 million. “French earning less than 2,000 euros net ” mentioned by the Prime Minister.

If the premium should be paid by their employers to those who earn less than 2,000 euros per month, there are already exceptions to this threshold, especially among retirees, for whom the maximum income is 1943 euros per month, in particular because these the latter sometimes receive money from several funds, which do not communicate with each other. Only those who pay the CSG at the median (6.60%) or reduced (3.80%) rate will receive the check, while the “full rate” (8.30%) will not receive it.





Regarding employees, what about the gross salary? What is the threshold not to be exceeded to receive the bonus? According to the SalaireBrutenNet.fr calculator, it would be necessary to earn exactly 2,563 euros per month gross to be able to benefit from the “Castex check”. Indeed, after contributions, this sum corresponds to a net monthly salary of 1,999.62 euros. If you earn one euro more during the month, i.e. 2,564 euros gross, you are at 2,000 euros, and are no longer eligible. For executives, who contribute 25%, 2,665 euros gross per month is the limit not to be exceeded.

Importantly, a 13th month affected in June or December will not be taken into account in the calculation, since the premium is indexed to income for October 2021 only. On the other hand, if this thirteenth month is monthly, or if you were to receive a premium exceeding the threshold right at the end of October, you will not receive anything.

For civil servants, who only have to deduct 15% of gross on average to obtain their net salary (instead of 22% in the private sector), the calculation is slightly beneficial. You have to earn a maximum of 2,352 euros gross. The liberal professions (45%) allow to earn up to 3,635 euros per month, and wage portage (51%) up to 4,080 euros.

Good day.