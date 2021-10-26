What’s new ?

In addition to macOS Monterey, Apple released the second iteration of its iOS 15 operating system on Monday evening. Without a major revolution, iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 bring to the iPhone and iPad some of the functions Apple promised in June which, for lack of time, could not be deployed in version 15.0 in September. By far the most important new feature is SharePlay, which allows you to add third-party activities to FaceTime.

SharePlay: FaceTime Gets Cool

When making FaceTime or FaceTime Audio calls, you will notice with iOS 15.1 the presence of a new button. This allows you to share with your correspondent a real-time capture of your screen, why not to show him your latest photos or the results of an online search. FaceTime is thus catching up with other video calling services.

01net.com – The button on the right launches SharePlay. Your correspondent must be under iOS 15.1.



However, Apple’s service goes further. Thanks to its implementation in iOS, it now allows several activities to be started.

If you start a song or album in Apple Music during a call, iOS will offer to listen to it with several people. So your friends will hear the same as you, can pause playback, and as soon as someone speaks, the volume will go down. SharePlay can technically work with any software that wants it, although initially only Apple applications (TV +, Fitness +) are compatible. We can’t wait to see Netflix or myCANAL get down to watching series from a distance.

Apple – SharePlay can stream content to Apple TV during a call on iPhone.



If you have an Apple TV, be aware that SharePlay is also integrated into tvOS 15.1. In Control Center, you will be able to share what you are watching with the people you have in FaceTime on your iPhone or iPad. Detection is done automatically. Strangely, Macs under Monterey are not yet compatible.





Spatial audio without head tracking

Lighter change, iOS 15.1 makes it possible to operate the spatial audio of AirPods without the tracking of head movements. In the past, especially in public transport, the slightest movement of the head could shift the virtual origin of the music. Apple now leaves the choice.

Lossless on HomePods

Still in the audio category, iOS 15.1 and the HomePod update stamped 15.1 allow the playback of lossless songs on Apple speakers. They were content with AAC 256 kbps since their launches.

The impressive ProRes arrives on iPhone 13 Pro

After the photo, the video changes to ProRes format. As promised during the announcement of the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple allows the most experienced users to activate this function to keep all the details possible on their videos to be able to calibrate it afterwards. Attention, one minute of ProRes in Full HD takes up 1.7 GB of space while a minute of 4K takes up 6 GB… The iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB or 1 TB is more than recommended here! Apple would use the ProRes 422HQ format.

01net.com – The new settings of iOS 15.1.



Automatic macro mode can be deactivated

The iPhone 13 Pro are able to take macro photos thanks to their ultra wide-angle module. Strangely, instead of doing like the others by adding a dedicated button to its interface, Apple preferred not to leave the choice and let iOS activate this mode automatically when it thinks someone needs it. This is not always practical, we do not always know which camera was used.

In the photo settings of iOS 15.1, you can deactivate the automatic macro mode. To make it work, you have to go to the ultra wide-angle yourself.

Other new features in iOS 15.1 include the ability to create HomeKit automations based on the temperature of an accessory, the addition of official Covid certificates in certain countries or the resolution of bugs. The update is available on all devices eligible for iOS 15.