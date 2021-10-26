When Facebook no longer masters its own algorithm

The new revelations of the consortium of journalists of the “Facebook files” show that on numerous occasions, Facebook has seen the rules of its algorithm escape it. In recent years, the social network has had to resign itself to correcting the shooting of a formula that has become indomitable.

It’s often understood that Facebook’s algorithm, that mathematical formula that decides which posts are shown to you first, is a secret formula. Corn… what if the social network engineers themselves no longer really understand what Facebook’s algorithm is doing? This is what emerges from the new revelations of the press consortium Facebook Files – represented in France by The world, who goes through internal documents copied by whistleblower Frances Haugen.

According to the documents revealed, by dint of modifying and adding layers to its algorithm to make it ever more relevant, Facebook teams have sometimes obtained the opposite result. Example of this phenomenon: each publication is assigned a “score” which allows it to rise more or less in the news feeds. But with the accumulation of criteria to calculate the scores, some publications reach an astronomical score (“it can exceed a billion“, according to the World). Result: even with moderation in hand, it is impossible to prevent them from showing.

Collateral damages

This is just one example of where Facebook engineers have failed to limit the collateral damage from algorithm changes – not least because each team is working on changes on their own, without “a unified systemic visionAnother example: when Facebook announced in 2018 that it wanted to strengthen interactions with people we know rather than with “liked” pages, this reinforced the presence of conspiratorial or far-right content, because these are shared more by individual accounts than by pages.

And conversely, when the contents “generating anger“seem to appear less often on Facebook, as it has in recent months, the engineers of the algorithm seem unable to explain why. At Facebook, a cell called “integrity” is responsible for limiting “deep reshares“, that is to say, sharing content from friends of friends … but it does so sparingly, because this tool says “brutal” and “also affects positive or innocuous messages“.





Commitment at all costs?

But according to detractors of Facebook, the company continues to favor “engagement”, that is to say the fact of sharing a lot of content, because that’s what allows it to garner advertising revenue. Platform denies and says it would be “nonsense”, because its interest is that users feel good about it in the long term, so that the social network is not deserted by Internet users – and therefore by advertisers.

Thus, today, the tools put in place try to circumvent the use of this algorithm which exceeds it – and which exceeds other platforms which operate on the same principle, such as TikTok or YouTube trends – by for example imposing on users for reading an article before sharing it, or putting in place better internal processes on algorithm control. But all this, according to the survey, goes against the principle of a platform whose purpose is to make the content that works best more visible.