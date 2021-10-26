when to buy gifts to avoid soaring prices?

As the Christmas holidays quickly approach, price comparison Idealo has delivered some tips for giving gifts without breaking the bank.

On December 24th and 25th, millions of people around the world will be celebrating the Christmas holidays. Between meals and gifts, celebrating Christmas can be very expensive.





Idealo, price comparison for the Axel Springer press group, revealed through a press release his best tips for buying gifts without exploding his budget. The prices offered by the games and toys, lifestyle, tech and home and DIY sectors have been analyzed by Idéalo.

November: the right time

Idealo explains that in 2020, the first Christmas shopping started to take off at the end of October during the traditional “Black Friday”. The comparator specifies that it was still possible to find good deals in November thanks to the promotions put in place by online traders. Based on the evolution of average prices, the best time to buy the gifts would be between 2 to 4 weeks before the Christmas date. The weeks of Single Day (November 11), Black Friday (November 26) and Cyber ​​Monday (November 29) are for example ideal times to take advantage of the best prices. For games and toys, it is advisable to do it 6 weeks in advance in order to take advantage of the best prices, 4 weeks before for lifestyle, 2 weeks before for tech and 7 weeks before for home and DIY.