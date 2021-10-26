Who is Floriane Bascou the new Miss Martinique?

Floriane Bascou was elected Miss Martinique on Sunday October 24, 2021. The young 19-year-old Lamentinese woman will represent our island on December 11, 2021 in Caen (Calvados) in the Miss France competition. She succeeds Séphora Azur.

Initially scheduled for October 9, the election of Miss Martinique finally took place on Sunday October 24, 2021. It was Floriane Bascou who was crowned, she is ahead of Andy Petit and Taïna Claire.

The new beauty queen succeeds Séphora Azur. But who is this 19-year-old young woman, 1m71, from Lamentin?

“She can win”

Like all nine candidates, the new most “beautiful woman of Martinique” had to redo her pages on social networks in order to coincide with the spirit of the competition.

The Lamentine has assets to obtain a good result and why not win the scarf and the crown of Miss France that Martinique has never obtained.

Calm, calm, thoughtful, the young woman fascinates. Adorned with her Miss Martinique scarf, her high heels, helped by her brother Dimitri and her father, she responds with aplomb to requests. Requests that she willingly accepts.

The people who accost her are surprised by her beauty, in a more discreet tone, they admit that our representative may become the first Martinican in history to win the precious national scarf.





Passions, love, sport ….

Floriane Bascou readily concedes that the career of her brother Dimitri, athletics champion in the 110-meter hurdles, has enabled her to develop a taste for travel. She and her family were able to accompany her during many competitions such as the Olympic Games in Rio (Brazil).

Another of his passions is cooking. His favorite dish is none other than the shrimp dombré. She also likes to invent recipes with what she has in her refrigerator.

Asked about her loves, the new Miss Martinique says her heart beats for Martinique. She won’t say more …

Now the young woman, who has not yet realized everything that happens to her, will soon discover her program with the team that takes care of her. Several meetings will be essential, in particular a gathering of all the Misses from the different regions for a photography session. She must then fly in mid-November 2021 to Reunion Island and undergo intensive training there.

Ambitious, she aims to be crowned Miss France. She is counting on the mobilization of Martinicans and hopes that they will vote en masse, when the day comes.