who is Hugomanos, the man with whom he appears?

Laurent Ruquier would he have found love in the arms of a TikTok star? The TV and radio host appeared alongside Hugomanos, in the latter’s videos. What to give grain to grind to the subscribers of the influencer.

Just a few days ago, Laurent Ruquier confided that many love stories were born on the set of his famous show. We are not in bed : “Yes, there were setbacks in the days of We are not in bed! Including in my personal case! But unlike Léa Salamé, it did not last …”, he said in the columns of Télé 2 Weeks. If he does not mention a name in particular, the TV and radio host does not hide that he did not remain single for a long time, after having separated from his ex, the actor Benoît Petitjean. And today, Internet users are asking the question: would he be in a relationship with a famous influencer?

It appears on the networks of Hugomanos

Hugo’s subscribers were indeed surprised to see Laurent Ruquier appear in the last TikTok video of the handsome brunette. While the latter did a playback on the song The Kiffance from Naps, you could see the 58-year-old host at his side, shy smile on his face. It did not take more for Internet users to allow themselves all kinds of indiscreet questions: “Is he your guy?” “Are you together?”, But also unpleasant comments about their age difference, or the fact that the host of Big heads didn’t look 100% comfortable on the video.

A former reality TV star

If today it is a great success on social networks, with more than 40,000 subscribers on TikTok and 50,000 on Instagram, Hugomanos first became known on the small screen. In 2017, he was chosen by the production of Reality angels to replace Fabrice Sopoglian in the role of sponsor of the candidates. At the same time, this great sports enthusiast, who does not hesitate to display his big muscles on social networks, has also created a brand specializing in electrostimulation. Passionate about travel, he shares his daily life with his subscribers who appreciate both his naturalness and his outspokenness.





Moreover, when Internet users allowed themselves to make comments about his video with Laurent Ruquier, Hugomanos did not hesitate to respond to the “haters” by asserting that this kind of content precisely intended to titillate its detractors. Are the two men about to formalize their relationship? May be. Last May, the host confided in Femme Actuelle, referring to the man he had been seeing for a few years already: “I might as well say it, I changed (of companion) three years ago.” He also specified that the ordeal of confinement had brought them together, even if his lover had encountered difficulties: “It was a good test to prove that we were well made to be together. In addition, we were more or less the same opinion on the absurdity of the situation. As they say at home in Normandy: ‘we were riding the bourrichon. The confinement impacted him more than me because he has a gym. But it will reopen May 19! ” A profile that seems to correspond to Hugomanos …

