WHO warns the world, positivity on the rise … update on the coronavirus

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

The situation in France

5,005 new cases of Covid-19 were identified on Sunday, according to figures from Public Health France. Over the past seven days, the positivity rate stands at 1.7% and 1,528 people have been hospitalized, including 348 admitted to critical care. On Sunday, 4 people were announced dead in hospital. The total toll of covid-19 stands at 117,467 dead since the start of the epidemic in France. The curve is therefore starting to rise again, which experts seemed to have predicted due to the drop in temperatures in particular. In addition, the tests having become paying last week, the positive cases could now be underestimated and the follow-up of the epidemic no longer be as precise as before. Last week, the increase in the incidence rate was most marked among 60-89 year olds. As of October 19, 2021, 75.9% of the general population had received at least one dose and 73.9% had been fully vaccinated.

Ending pandemic is a choice, says WHO

The Covid-19 pandemic will end “when the world chooses to end it” because “all the tools” are now available to fight the virus, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday, renewing his calls to a more equitable distribution of vaccines.

“The pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it, it is in our hands, we have all the tools we need”, launched the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) during of a conference in Berlin. He lamented that so far “the world has not used these tools wisely”, stressing that with “nearly 50,000 deaths per week” in the world, “the pandemic is far from over”.





The WHO chief was speaking at the opening ceremony of the “World Health Summit”, an annual event bringing together professionals and politicians in Berlin. WHO has set a target for 40% of the population of each country to be vaccinated by the end of the year and 70% by the middle of 2022. Dr Tedros regularly deplores the hoarding of anti-vaccines. Covid by rich countries. “The target is achievable, but only if the countries and companies that control the supply translate their declarations into actions,” he said in Berlin. “Countries that have already reached the 40% target, including including all G20 countries must give way in vaccine deliveries “to the international Covax system and the African Fund for the acquisition of vaccines (Avat) set up by the African Union, pleaded Dr. Tedros.

As for vaccine manufacturers, they “must share know-how, technology and licenses, as well as waive intellectual property rights.” In a recorded video message, UN chief Antonio Guterres estimated that “the triumph of vaccines – developed and brought to market in record time – is being wiped out by the tragedy of unequal distribution.” Nationalism and the hoarding of vaccines puts us all at risk, ”he lamented.

The balance sheet in the world

The pandemic has made at least 4,941,032 deaths worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources, Sunday at 10:00 GMT.

The United States are the most bereaved country with 735,930 dead, followed by Brazil (605,644), India (454,269), Mexico (286,259) and Russia (230,600).

These figures are based on the daily official balance sheets for each country, excluding upward revisions made a posteriori by some statistical agencies. By taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates that the global toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than that officially recorded.