why Delort, Lirola, Harit and Balerdi will not play

In addition to any injuries, four players will not appear on the match sheet to be replayed this Wednesday in Nice and OM in Troyes (9 p.m.). If Andy Delort will miss the Aiglons, Jorge Sampaoli will be deprived of Pol Lirola, Amine Harit and Leonardo Balerdi for the duel of the third day of Ligue 1. Players who were not qualified at the time of the first meeting.

Just out of a Classic between OM and PSG, Benoît Bastien will not referee the duel between Nice and Marseille counting for the third day of Ligue 1. At the whistle, August 22 during an evening marked by incidents between players and supporters and an abandoned match, this time the official will be replaced by Clément Turpin this Wednesday during the duel relocated to Troyes. On the club side too, the two coaches will have to change their habits in recent weeks.

Delort not qualified

Undisputed holder in Nice, Andy Delort has shone since his transfer during the summer transfer window. Author of three goals and an assist in seven appearances, the Algerian striker will be sorely missed by Christophe Galtier’s Aiglons. But the 30-year-old’s absence should come as no surprise.

And for good reason, last August 22, Andy Delort still did not belong to the Riviera club and was still having the heyday of his former team with a goal and an assist for Montpelier against Lorient (3-1). Not qualified on the initial date of Nice-OM, the striker is therefore logically not available this Wednesday.





Balerdi suspended, Lirola and Harit recruited too late

Same cause, same consequence for two of the three Marseille players absent against Nice. On loan during the second half of the 2020-2021 season, Pol Lirola was recruited definitively by OM this summer. Due to tough negotiations with Fiorentina, in order to find the best financial balance, the Marseille club was only able to formalize the transfer of the Spanish side on August 23, the day after the Nice-OM match in sad memory. . The absence of the defender is a blow to Jorge Sampaoli and the Argentine coach’s system. Since his signing, Pol Lirola has played all OM matches.

The Spaniard, in fact, agreed to lower his salary this season in order to promote the arrival of Amine Harit on loan in the last moments of the transfer window. Scorer in his third appearance with the Marseille team, the Moroccan attacking midfielder was then content with a reduced playing time and has not left the bench since the defeat against Lille (2-0) on October 3 in L1 . If it deprives the Marseille staff of an offensive solution, the non-qualification of the former Nantes player seems to be a less harsh blow than that of Pol Lirola.

The situation is a little different for Leonardo Balerdi but the result is the same: the Argentinian will miss the match against Nice in Troyes on Wednesday. The central defender is suspended for this shock between the third and the fourth in Ligue 1. Expelled against Bordeaux on the second day of the championship, Leonardo Balerdi should have served the first of his suspension matches against Nice on August 22. The stoppage and postponement of the meeting therefore deprived him of the trip to the Aube… almost two months later.