Why is the ceiling for touching the “inflation premium” of 1,943 euros for retirees?

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday 21 October the creation of a “inflation compensation”, souls in the form of a 100 euros bonus awarded to 38 million French people earning less than 2,000 euros net per month. A “check” directly transferred in January or February to the employees’ bank accounts. The goal? Counter the increase in fuel prices and, more generally, energy.

If retirees are affected by this “fuel bonus”, the eligibility conditions are a little different from other beneficiaries. Indeed, for the latter, the threshold to receive the allowance is a little lower: they must receive a net monthly pension of 1943 euros to claim the check of 100 euros. Beyond this amount, no help to offset the rise in the price of energy.





The reason? Retirees receive pensions from several pension funds, which do not communicate with each other on the amounts paid. Only the CSG was therefore retained in the calculation, which slightly lowers the ceiling, the rates being fixed. Thus, each retiree paying the CSG at a median (6.60%) or reduced (3.80%) rate will receive his check, including couples, while a “full rate” (8.30%) will not receive it.

“The median rate applies to retirees whose benchmark tax income does not exceed 23,147 euros per year for a single person, i.e. around 1,943 euros per month., explains BFM Business, after having had information from Bercy. Beyond that, retirees are subject to the standard CSG rate, i.e. 8.30%. The latter should not benefit from the inflation allowance of 100 euros. “

