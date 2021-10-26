Why you have to pay to park in clinics in the Toulouse area

the essential

Paid parking is becoming more widespread to park around clinics in the Toulouse conurbation. An urban trend that extends to the outskirts. After Union and Quint, Les Cèdres and Muret now charge for parking. Explanations.

The automobile is no longer the queen of the Pink City. With the pedestrianization of the center and the ZFE (low emission zone), which will slowly but surely ban Toulouse from the most polluting vehicles, it is always becoming more difficult to travel by car, but also to park inside the ring road. Even on the outskirts, outside the ring road, you have to pay more and more to park.

The metropolis’ new exhibition center, the Meett, in Aussonne, has thus provided for a large car park just above the halls, but most of the time it is chargeable. And the phenomenon of paid parking has already spread to several private clinics in the city, for visitors and patients, as well as at the Purpan University Hospital and soon to that of Rangueil.

Economy and “sucker cars”

The clinics of the Ramsay group, at Union and Quint-Fonsegrives (Croix-du-Sud) gave the floor, last January, by installing barriers and tolls at the entrance to their vast parks. That of Cedars, in Cornebarrieu, has also instituted paid parking: “We have large parking lots around our clinics but this has a cost: rent, property tax, maintenance, roads, security, and this also represents an investment” , explains Fabrice Derbias, director of the clinical center of the Ramsay group in the Toulouse metropolitan area (L’Union, Croix-du-Sud, Les Cèdres), “and then there were also a lot of suction cups on these sites”. Cupping cars are cars that are sometimes parked for several hours or even several days in clinic parks, unrelated to medical activity, but rather for carpooling or for taking public transport.





Increased capacity, video surveillance and special rates

“We have created 150 additional places at Croix-du-Sud and 200 places at Les Cèdres in the last eighteen months”, argues the director of Ramsay: “the first half hour is free, chemotherapy patients and the disabled do not. do not pay, and a monthly subscription of € 9 has been created for chronic patients who come several times a month and would otherwise pay up to € 40 per month ”.

Same causes, same effects in other private clinics belonging to other national groups, or independent: the Occitanie clinic, in Muret, of the Elsan group, has just moved, on October 11, to the paid public car park: “The first quarter of hour is free, the car park has had a new look, with an almost doubled capacity ”, we read on the establishment’s website, it is now“ secured by video surveillance seven days a week ”. In Toulouse, the Ambroise Paré clinic charges for the hundred or so spaces it has available, and to park in Pasteur, it is better to pay for its space at the Indigo car park or at the nearby Carrefour Market.

Some clinics, like Midipole, at the Oncopole in Toulouse, still stick to free parking. But until when …