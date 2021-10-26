Will Final Fantasy 16 be present at the State of Play? The clues that give hope

Last week, Sony announced that a new State of Play will be released next Wednesday. For this new presentation dedicated to PS5 and PS4 games, players can expect “announcements and updates regarding titles from third-party publishers”. Among the most anticipated games, there is a certain Final Fantasy XVI which has not given any official news since its announcement at the PS5 Showcase more than a year ago. However, there are indications that the new installment of the Final Fantasy saga could make an appearance during the event. We explain why.

You might have missed it, but Sony announced late Friday afternoon that a new State of Play was going to air on Wednesday, October 27 at 11 p.m. ET. This time, no new information concerning the first party games (ie God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon: Forbidden West or even Marvel’s Spider-Man 2), only “titles from third-party publishers on PS5 and PS4“will be highlighted. This concerns as many games”already unveiled“which will be entitled to new insights while”revelations“are also planned, as can be read in an article from PlayStation Blog.

Among the game names that circulate the most, Final Fantasy XVI occupies a special place. Indeed, the new episode of the flagship saga of Square Enix has not given any official news since its presentation at the PS5 Showcase on September 27, 2020. The title has not been the subject of radio silence either. complete since Naoki Yoshida, its producer, has unveiled snippets of information throughout 2021. Thanks to this, we know a little better the level of development of the title which now seems quite advanced.

On the side of the PlayStation site which announces good?

Among the elements that suggest that the game will be presented on Wednesday, we note first of all that the communication around FFXVI seems more linked to the events of the PS5 than to those of Square Enix. Indeed, the Japanese publisher has held numerous presentations throughout the year, such as at E3 or TGS, without new images being presented. Then, in 2020, Naoki Yoshida announced that the game would be talked about again in 2021. And since we are at the end of the year, there are only a few events left during which the game could make an appearance. If we could expect announcements during the Game Awards ceremony, this State of Play is therefore timely. Moreover, it is interesting to note that this presentation takes place one year exactly after the launch of the site dedicated to the game, that is to say the last official communication around the title. A happy coincidence?





But beyond this very specific context, more concrete elements suggest that the game could make an appearance during the State of Play. Indeed, members of the forum ResetEra noticed through Google searches that some pages of the PlayStation site dedicated to Final Fantasy XVI had updated Tuesday, October 19. This is particularly the case for the English, Luxembourgish and Norwegian pages of the game. Then, in the wake of the State of Play announcement last Friday, the game page has been modified across more than 90 different languages. Of course, all these novelties are not for the moment not visible. By all these movements on the pages of the PlayStation site, one is entitled to imagine that something is preparing on the side of the new major episode of the Final Fantasy saga.

Unfortunately, it must also be recognized that certain elements qualify this hypothesis. We are thinking in particular of the fact that the release of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, the next MMORPG expansion, is imminent since it is scheduled for November 23. However, Naoki Yoshida has been director and producer of the title since 2010. And if he is only a producer on FFXVI, he still remains the most visible figure of the project and it is through him that the communication of the game s ‘is made throughout 2021.

Thus, with a launch as important as that of Endwalker, one can wonder if this is a good time for Square Enix to start communication around FFXVI, even if it means overshadowing FFXIV. Same remark regarding Forspoken, Square Enix’s other next-gen AAA project scheduled for PC and PS5 for spring 2022. In any case, we now just have to wait until next Wednesday to see if Final Fantasy XVI will unveil new images and, who knows, maybe a release date.