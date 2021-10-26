will the fiction with Patrick Fiori have a sequel?

Tuesday October 26, France 3 offers Bad seeds, an unpublished fiction with Patrick Fiori which leaves a door open to other episodes. Will the TV movie be entitled to a sequel?
Benevolent despite it being a thriller, the fiction Bad seeds, broadcast Tuesday, October 26 on France 3, follows Jean Bogossian, embodied by Patrick Fiori who takes his first steps in front of the camera and takes up the challenge with flying colors. Despite a few pans, this educator opened an educational center for young delinquents which he installed on his father’s farm (Michel Jonasz, perfect). But a murder in the village soon calls their presence into question. After this affair, which will inevitably end well, new “bad seeds” land in the center … Is the door open to a sequel for this fiction?
A suite of Bad seeds is not planned for the moment on France 3, but…
Although at the end of the fiction there is a sweet feeling and the arrival of new “bad seeds” might suggest so, Bad seeds will not have a follow-up. “It is not planned like that”, we specify on the side of the chain. But nothing is ever set in stone, let alone on television, perhaps the audiences, if they are good, will change the minds of the leaders of France Televisions or, at least, make them think about a possible following. No need to see Jean Bogossian too regularly but once a year would be nice …
“The final makes you want to see the rest”, recognizes Patrick Fiori
If a sequel to Bad seeds was commanded by the chain, Patrick Fiori, who plays the end credits, would he have the desire and the time to re-emerge in the skin of this Jean Bogossian, who reminds him of his father? Surely, the experience was so pleasant. Even if he remains cautious, Patrick Fiori is of the same opinion. “We will see how the public reacts but it is true that the finale of Bad seeds makes you want to see more “, he confided to Tele-Leisure. If the desire to repeat the experience is therefore there, would his busy schedule allow it? For the moment, these questions are not at all on the agenda for the juror of The Voice. Pity !