with the rise in fuel prices, is conversion quickly profitable?

With soaring prices at the pump, the French wince when it comes to refueling. Never have diesel and unleaded 95 E10 been so expensive. On average, on October 22, the liter of diesel was at € 1.55, the liter of SP 95 E10 at € 1.62. At the start of the year, it was € 1.27 and € 1.35!

But there are solutions to reduce your fuel budget. One of them is E85. You may have already seen it by looking at the totem pole at the entrance of a station: its price is hardly believable when compared to conventional fuels. It is under the bar of 70 cents per liter! The difference is explained above all by much lower taxes. And this price barely increased during the year, with the average price per liter falling from 65 to 69 cents.

Strangely, this solution does not interest manufacturers much. Only Ford, Jaguar and Land Rover offer models with an engine capable of running on E85. But the good news is that it is possible to convert almost all petrol vehicles (this concerns indirect and direct injection models from the Euro 3 standard, which dates from 2001).

And to modify your vehicle, it’s quite simple: all you have to do is have a conversion box fitted by an approved professional. This will adapt the operation of the engine to the fuel present in the tank, since a vehicle of this type can always run unleaded.

The French are getting more and more convinced. Flexfuel Energy Development continues to break sales records. For the first time, it has passed the milestone of 2,000 boxes installed in one month. From June to October 2021, installations increased by 66% compared to the same period of 2020.

An acceleration obviously linked to the outbreak in the stations. The installation of a case only takes a few hours. With it, you can run on E85 overnight and thus have a full tank, the price of which is divided by more than two! With 50 liters of E85, we spend 34.50 €. With SP 95 E10, these days it’s 81 €!

However, this requires an initial investment. If the average cost is around 900 to 1000 €, Speedy offers a package and installation package at 788 €. There is another aspect to take into account: E85 causes an increase in consumption. It is 20 to 25%. But clearly we find our way around quickly, and even faster.





Let’s do a simple math. Take an average mileage of 12,500 km and an average consumption of 7 liters per 100 km. With the current cost of the SP 95 E10, the annual fuel budget is € 1,417.50. With the E85, let’s add 20% of consumption, or 8.4 l / 100 km. For 12,500 km, that gives € 724.50. That is a gain of € 693. It takes a little over a year to make the case profitable. Once this is done, it is therefore very advantageous, since to cover 100 km, the cost of fuel is half as high, taking into account overconsumption.

And as we can see with our second calculation, the increase in the price of the SP 95 E10 saved several months to make the conversion profitable! With the prices at the start of the year, it took a little over a year and a half. The stake is thus worth the candle rather quickly on the scale of the life cycle of a car.

It will be even more interesting if you drive more and downright cannon if you can take advantage of local assistance for the purchase of a case, as there is in Hauts-de-France.