With which smartphones do Free Mobile subscribers get the best speeds?

To hope to obtain very fast speeds with an Android smartphone on the Free Mobile network, you must instead have a Xiaomi, Samsung or OnePlus.

As 5G is deployed, speeds increase. Today Free Mobile subscribers can exceed 400 Mb / s in nearly 50 cities. But some customers frozen in front of an antenna are more and more regularly reaching higher average speeds. A new record attests to this, this October 25 in the 8th arrondissement of Paris, where a user was flashed at more than 1 Gbit / s. According to our partner RNC Mobile, the 40 fastest speeds recorded on its application exceed 500 Mbits / s thanks in particular to the aggregation of 4G and 5G frequencies. . A question then arises, which smartphones reach these speeds on the Free Mobile network? To answer this, the RNC Mobile team offers a Top 40 of the best mobiles classified according to the highest speeds recorded by the operator’s subscribers.





Main observation, the Xiaomi models (Mi 11 10T, 10 5G, Poco F3) perform with 6 references in the top 10 of the ranking. The OnePlus 8, 8T and 9 also stand out like Samsung and its Galaxy range (S21 ultra 5G, Note 20). For its part, Asus now takes first place with its “Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders”. The brands Oppo, Realme, Google (Pixel 4A) and Motorola are also included in the ranking although they are significantly less represented. Note that no iPhone appears in the ranking, the RNC Mobile application only works on Android.