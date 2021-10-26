Work on the Amazon platform in Briec has started – Quimper







Fences and bulldozers have appeared near the Lumunoc’h business park in Briec in October 2021. Earthworks for the so-called “last mile” platform in Briec come in start effect.

This “local site” should ultimately generate 80 to 100 permanent contracts and “around 250 jobs for courier company delivery drivers, or around 350 direct jobs,” according to its managers. The building permit for Briec’s Amazon platform was granted in early 2021 for delivery of the building, which was initially due to take place at the end of the year …

Remember that Amazon, an e-commerce giant, allows customers to buy, but also entrepreneurs to sell their products with a national catchment area. And that the Briec warehouse – the size of a hypermarket – will allow deliveries within a radius of 100 to 150 km.

“We remain firmly opposed to this project, notes the Stop Amazon Briec collective. While the world of work and trades takes full shape since the covid-19 crisis, as large swathes of the world’s population sink into poverty, Amazon is making record profits thanks to the pandemic and its executive chairman , Jeff Bezos, travels “in space” in July, to develop tourism for the ultra-rich. “





(Élizabeth Lagadec)

And to indicate: “Faced with the deployment of a company of permanent and daily surveillance of our private and collective lives; Faced with the alarming conclusions of the latest IPCC report and the meteorological disasters of this summer, the mobilization against the Amazon warehouse project in Briec continues and will intensify ”. “It is the world of work and trades that makes Brittany so rich, and not companies like Amazon which exploit them for their sole profit. “.

(Élizabeth Lagadec)