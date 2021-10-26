More

    World of Warcraft alumni found Notorious Studios

    The ten or so members of the studio’s starting team almost all worked on Blizzard’s MMORPG in different departments like engineering, art direction, and design. Founders Chris Kaleiki and Doug Frazer served as Systems / Class Designer and Senior Gameplay Engineer, respectively.

    While it is still too early to announce a game in a concrete way, the team will be based on three main pillars of fantasy RPG, multiplayer and combat. The studio, which takes its name from the guild of the same name which some members have been part of for 17 years, also confirmed to the VentureBeat site that the title will be played in the third person.


    Regarding the working method, Notorious Studios has premises in Irvine, California, and believes that the face-to-face working environment further promotes communication and creative emulsion. The studio still encourages teleworking, but two days a week. As Blizzard alumni, the team members obviously make it their goal not to reproduce a toxic work culture. And one of the ways to achieve this would be to maintain a low hierarchical structure.

    None of us are leaders or directors. Previously, in our careers, we were all individual contributors. We were the ones who built, coded, made art or designed things. We aspire to have this flatter structure without a fixed hierarchy. Harassment usually comes from a subordinate-superior relationship. We hope that this flatter structure can solve some of these problems.“says Chris Kaleiki

    Notorious Studios has raised $ 5 million with the support of a few investors (Galaxy Interactive, Riot Games, 1UP Ventures) and is now looking to strengthen its workforce.


