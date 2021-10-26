Xbox Game Pass: Everspace 2 developers rave about what Microsoft offers!

In recent days, Xbox Game Pass subscribers have noticed that Everspace 2 has integrated the catalog through the Game Preview program. Anticipating the reaction of the players, the developers of Rockfish Games were keen to discuss their situation and their relationship with Microsoft.

Launched on Steam in January and officially expected in early 2023, the early access of Everspace 2 therefore made his first steps on Xbox Game Pass not long ago. Rockfish Games knew that this decision to add the title to the catalog was going to cause discontent on the part of players who paid € 37.99, and therefore anticipated the whole by publishing a long press release, a section of which is dedicated to Xbox Game Pass. The stated goal is clearly to make all players understand that this is a very good thing for a studio like Rockfish, and that the arrival of Everspace 2 on the side of the Xbox ecosystem does not change anything:

Before anyone leaves a pissed off comment if they had known that Everspace 2 is coming to Game Pass for PC (…) let me assure you, we really weren’t expecting Microsoft to come up with too good an offer to be. Refused. For several reasons, we are really delighted to partner again with our friends at Microsoft (…)! First of all, if one of the biggest platform owners decides to partner with an independent studio (again!); it is already a huge success because:

1) Such deals can be a game-changer for independent studios like us, especially as they are rare with many other great titles competing in the limelight around the world. 2) A handful of very knowledgeable people working in large companies go to the trouble of believing that we will keep our promises even if the going gets tough. 3) Thanks to significant license fees paid without any conditions regarding the change of creative direction, this is arguably the best that can happen to an independent studio. Did I mention that there is NO exclusivity?

Borrowing from Shigeru Miyamoto’s saying that a delayed game is likely to be good and that a game released in a rush is consistently bad, the developers say that the agreement signed with Microsoft allows them to extend the development from 6 to 9 months, in order to offer a complete and successful version to the output. As a reminder, Everspace 2 should officially be released in early 2023 on PC, Xbox and PlayStation.

