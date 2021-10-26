Xbox Game Pass: Undungeon RPG Action Comes November 18! | Xbox one

Today, a new title joins the Xbox Game Pass games list for November, which already includes 6 titles! Undungeon is described as an Action / RPG with real-time combat in which it will be about rebuilding a multiverse.

Pixel art combat, exploration, customization and RPGs

With its pixel art style where every element has been drawn by hand, Undungeon will take players on a journey through space and time and invite them to make difficult choices in an attempt to rebuild the multiverse that is in the process of to be shattered by a devastating cataclysm. The developers at Laughing Machines are already announcing some 150,000 words for the title dialogues with decisions that will have “enormous consequences on the end.” Character customization will also play an important role in gameplay with organs to implant and abilities to boost.





Undungeon takes place in the Multiverse, where seven dimensions lie on the brink of fierce turmoil. You are Void: a messenger created by your dimension and sent to an ancient city of Archaban to collect six seals belonging to other worlds. As you travel through space and time, the Multiverse is rocked by a devastating cataclysm of an unknown nature, leaving you stranded in a barren alien land. Explore faraway places beyond comprehension, and meet their inhabitants – merchants and bandits going about their business, wherever you go. You can barter with the locals, recruit them to lend a hand on the battlefield, or even destroy their camps. Before leaving on a mission, it’s up to you to get back on your feet, to equip yourself in the rules of the art and to rest in the HUB, a base which is in a neutral spatial extent between the dimensions.

Undungeon is scheduled for release only on Xbox and PC on November 18, 2021 as well as Xbox Game Pass.