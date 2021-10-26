Xbox Insider: Launching Live Twitch On Xbox Has Never Been So Easy | Xbox one

Xbox Insider Alpha rank members will get a new update on their console. The updates made in these early versions of the operating system include substantive improvements that ensure the quality and stability of the versions for the Xbox consoles. If you are part of the program and are eligible, please be aware that the update becomes mandatory from today at noon.

New features and experiences

Live streaming from the console

Insiders can now stream on Twitch by navigating to the “Capture & Share” tab of the Xbox Guide and choosing “Live Stream”. They will then need to link a Twitch account using a mobile device or console settings. Once the account is linked, they can click the “Go live now” button to start streaming a game on Twitch. Note that this function is only for streaming the game. Viewers will see a pause screen if the user returns to Home or another app.





Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on console

Gamers can now play games available on Xbox Series X | S on their Xbox One with cloud gaming.

Various fixes and other concrete solutions are offered in the full patch note available through this link on Xbox Wire. These fixes cover both controller issues and Xbox docking issues.

Insiders members can still use the ‘Report a Problem’ feature to keep Xbox teams informed. The data collected is essential to find solutions. You can also go to the community subreddit. Xbox official staff, moderators, and other Xbox Insiders use it to maintain a real connection.