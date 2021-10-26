Xiaomi wants to show off the photo

More

    Xiaomi sheds light on the features of the Redmi Note 11 range ahead of its official presentation on October 28. Now it’s the camera’s turn.

    The Redmi Note 11 and its new color.

    Redmi seems determined to reveal one feature per day of its ambitious Redmi Note 11 range before its presentation on October 28, 2021.

    Recently, we discovered that it will recover one of the flagship features of the Xiaomi 11T Pro: the 120 W fast charge. And here is that Xiaomi now teaches us the arrival of a 108 megapixel sensor via Redmi’s Weibo account.

    Why would that pay off?

    The number of megapixels being a marketing argument rather speaking for the general public, the objective of such an announcement is clear: to promise a photo quality worthy of a flagship with a smartphone rather located on the entry-level price level. .

    Redmi Note 11 photo block

    As indicated by the site MyFixGuide, we can expect for example a digital magnification a little cleaner than on sensors less endowed with pixels (if the algorithmic processing follows of course).


    Features of the sensor of the Redmi Note 11.

    In addition, the photo sensor of the Redmi Note 11 will be able to merge nine pixels into one for more brightness (resulting in a pixel of 2.1μm) or to capture images with a definition of up to 12000 × 9000.

    The Redmi Note 11 will also feature Dual ISO technology, which is supposed to make night scenes more detailed. Remember also that the Redmi Note 10 Pro already had a 108 megapixel sensor.

    The technical sheet already promises

    As you will have understood, the Redmi Note 11, with its AMOLED screen, its 120W load, its JBL stereo speakers… could hit very hard. Everything will depend on its price, of which we will probably not know the European version immediately after its presentation, since it is a conference intended for the Chinese public.

    Let us add in passing that the Chinese firm has announced a new color bearing the sweet name of Light Dreams Star. As a reminder that the Redmi Note 11 will have a glass back, rather rare for this price range. We’ll know more on October 28, around 1 p.m. KST.

    Lost in the jungle of Xiaomi smartphones? We’ve cleared it all up to help you choose the best Xiaomi phone.
