Xperia Pro-I: Sony’s premium smartphone has a one-inch photo sensor

While Google has just launched Pixel 6 that stand out for the quality of their image processing, Sony is relying on its expertise in photography for a different approach: it integrates a one-inch sensor in its new Xperia Pro -I.

The Xperia Pro, announced last year, was primarily intended to support professional videographers. The smartphone, released in spring 2021, will not remain alone in its series, since Sony today announces its successor: the Xperia Pro-I. The “I” being dedicated to “imaging”, it is on the creation of images that the device focuses.

As a smartphone, the Xperia Pro-I is rather classic. It is therefore equipped with a 6.5-inch Oled screen, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz (fixed), and 4K definition. This 5G smartphone, rather imposing with its 166 x 72 x 8.9 mm case for 211 grams, is based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset and 12 GB of RAM. It is also entitled to a storage space of 512 GB, expandable through a memory card. Its 4500 mAh battery is compatible with the 30 W load, and the IP65 / 65 certification, common with Xperia, is also required.





However, it is because of its photo component that the Xperia Pro-I is particularly interesting. The smartphone is indeed equipped with a 1.0-type Exmor RS main sensor, that is to say a one-inch sensor, which Sony indicates to have borrowed from an expert camera that we know well – the RX100. VII, of which you can find the test below -, and optimized to be integrated into a smartphone.

A sensor inherited from the RX100 VII This main sensor displays 12 megapixels, just like the other two that accompany it. Adorned with a wide-angle lens (equivalent to 24 mm) with variable aperture (f / 2.0 and f / 4.0) signed Zeiss (with T *), this module is completed by an ultra wide-angle (f / 2.2 , equivalent 16 mm) and by a module with an optics equivalent to 50 mm (f / 2.4), useful for a 2x zoom effect and portraits. A ToF sensor completes the set. Promising the experience offered by a compact expert, or almost, Sony announces the integration of a Bionz X image processing processor for mobile, a 315-point phase detection autofocus covering 90% of the main sensor, or even real-time eye AF tracking (humans and animals). The traditional physical trigger, on the side of the smartphone, is textured to ensure a good grip, and a strap slot is even provided.