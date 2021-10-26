Yannick Jadot is “on the verge of conspiracy” when he denounces “government manipulation” after the RTE report, denounces Barbara Pompili

For the Minister of Energy Transition, the RTE report makes it possible to “get out of dogmas on both sides”.

Barbara Pompili, Minister for the Ecological Transition in charge of energy, judged on France Inter that Yannick Jadot was at “the limit of conspiracy” when he denounces “government manipulation” after the RTE report on the future of the electricity system.

“I think someone running for president shouldn’t react like that.

“What he is doing, because this report challenges his beliefs, is denounce the messenger rather than look at the message.” Barbara Pompili, Minister for the Ecological Transition to franceinfo

“That he debates but that he does not pour into something not at the level of a presidential candidate”, asked Barbara Pompili.

For the Minister of Ecological Transition, this report from the electricity manager which presents six scenarios on the future of the French network by 2050 “allows dogmas to be released from one side to the other”. “It allows us to get out of those who say that nuclear power is the solution to everything and those who say that renewables will solve everything without any problem. We see that this is not the case”, she clarified.

“When Jean-Luc Mélenchon says that half of the French nuclear reactors must be shut down within 5 years, let him explain to me how he is going to do it. When Yannick Jadot says that we must get out of nuclear power very quickly, the RTE shows us what the constraints are, while he tells us how he is going to do “, launched Barbara Pompili.



