Your PC games on Xbox now with GeForce Now, except Death Stranding | Xbox one

Last week, we talked about the return of GeForce Now on Xbox via the Microsoft Edge browser. During its test phase, Microsoft’s browser made it possible to take advantage of Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, particularly via Xbox consoles before being subsequently blocked.

While we thought that we would have to wait a few weeks before being able to take advantage of the service again on Xbox, it is finally already available.

Your PC games directly on Xbox

For those who do not know, GeForce Now offers to play your games purchased on PC (Steam, GoG, Epic Games, uPlay …) on a delocalized machine. Several economic models are offered, one of which is accessible free of charge to all with limited streaming sessions and resolution. If the game catalog is diversifying from month to month, the service stands out above all for its performance with very low input lag compared to its main competitors, Google Stadia, Shadow or Xcloud.

Recently, the company also unveiled its new offer which will offer RTX 3080s, streaming in 4K and an input lag announced as less important via the cloud than on a native Xbox Series X. If all this obviously requires the right connection and optimal conditions to be exploited, we must admit that it is very attractive for the future.





How do I access GeForce Now on Xbox?

If you want to try the service or just enjoy it on your Xbox console, you will find the procedure below. Keep in mind that the console browser experience can be quite temperamental at times and some features may not work.

We also recommend that you connect a keyboard and a mouse to your console in order to enjoy a better experience in the various menus. Finally, note that it seems that Death Stranding is currently not available when you use GeForce Now via Microsoft Edge. The title is indeed playable via the mobile application as well as on other browsers but not that of Microsoft.