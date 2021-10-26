YouTube suspends Jair Bolsonaro’s channel for a week

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has some 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube. He will no longer be able to feed his channel for a week after the withdrawal, Monday, October 25, of a video in which he mentioned false information associating the Covid-19 vaccine with AIDS.

“We removed a video from Jair Bolsonaro’s channel for violating our medical disinformation policies on Covid-19 by claiming that vaccines do not reduce the risk of contracting the disease and that they cause other infectious diseases. “ Youtube in a press release

Jair Bolsonaro will not be able to post new videos or do live broadcasts for the next seven days, according to platform rules. The rest of his videos on the channel, where he has 3.5 million subscribers, are still available on YouTube. Social networks Facebook and Instagram, which belong to the same group, deleted the video on Monday for the same reason.





In his video posted live and simultaneously across multiple platforms, Jair Bolsonaro mentioned a rumor that official UK government reports “suggest” that fully vaccinated people develop the AIDS virus “much faster than expected”.

The information was denied by the British government to AFP’s fact-checking service. The Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases for its part assured Saturday in a statement that“no relationship is known between any vaccine against Covid-19 and the development of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome”.