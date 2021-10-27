10,000 people control a third of all bitcoin in the world

Cryptocurrencies are growing in popularity, and as more people (and businesses) invest in these virtual currencies, we have been talking for years about whales, those investors who own a huge amount of bitcoin.

A new study now reveals that the top 10,000 bitcoin investors control more than a third of the cryptocurrencies in circulation. This is worrying, especially given the power these investors have to influence the value of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Concentration is (very) dangerous for the future of bitcoin

The study comes from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), and according to it, the concentration of bitcoin that exists in the cryptocurrency segment is clear: although there are millions of investors, the over 10,000 in their possession one in three bitcoin in the world.

It is certainly unclear whether or not the addresses of the portfolios represent independent investors or companies, or even stock exchanges. This study manages to differentiate between these accounts, but its authors warn that the concentration could be even greater.





Why ? The authors point out that “ we cannot rule out that some of the most important addresses may not be controlled by the same entity“.

For example, 20,000 particularly old addresses that might belong to the same person (such as Satoshi Nakamoto) were considered to belong to 20,000 different people, while a large number of them can certainly be controlled by a single person or entity.

Along with the problem of concentration comes another problem: The NBER study also showed that the top 0.1% of miners (50 in total) control 50% of bitcoin’s mining capacity. If you consider the top 10% of miners in the world, the capacity they control is 90%, according to this data.

This – and not controlling more or less bitcoins, as we initially indicated – brings up the danger of the so-called ” attack 51%“, In which a group of miners who control more than 50% of the network’s mining rate or its computing power ends up interfering with the normal functioning of blockchain transactions. According to this study, the network is particularly vulnerable in the event of a sharp drop in the price of bitcoin.

The threat is clear to all small investors – individuals or businesses – who rely on bitcoin as the store of value that gold once was. It is estimated that around 46 million Americans have invested to some extent in bitcoin, and this figure is likely higher in the rest of the world given the growing interest in the cryptocurrency markets.