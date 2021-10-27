12 points ahead and more according to Red Bull: Can Max Verstappen be satisfied with a grocer’s strategy?

Helmut Marko begins to shoot the sky, scaffolding an unstoppable plan to crown his foal, Max Verstappen. At the arrival of the United States of America Grand Prix, the Red Bull Racing advisor was much more elusive than during the previous trip to the Formula 1 World Championship, to Turkey, where MV33 had suffered the law of Mercedes. He was not only inclined to comment on the exploits of the Dutchman, who left Texas with the star of sheriff, but to project himself on the continuation and the five races still on the program.

By overthrowing Lewis Hamilton at the Circuit of the Americas, the rider of the RB16B n ° 33 gave himself 12 points ahead of the World Cup. A significant margin in view of the narrow differences hitherto in force. It’s simple, since the British Grand Prix on July 18 at Silverstone, the differential between the two title contenders – even if Valtteri Bottas still has a mathematical chance – had never exceeded eight units.

For the 78-year-old Austrian veteran, it’s starting to feel like a stepping stone to glory. A mini-station wagon just waiting to become a real one. “As I said before, we need to win ten races if we are to win the title this year, so two more, recalled the former Formula 1 driver and winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, to Sky Sports on Sunday. Maybe we can hang around a bit on the Middle East circuits because they have some indecent straights where the Mercedes will really have an advantage. “

‘Hamilton is capable of doubting’ in the face of victory

Forcing Hamilton to win it all in the Middle East

“Mexico and Brazil should suit us better because of the altitude,” says the Austrian, who perhaps advances a little: if the Frères-Rodriguez circuit is perched at 2200 meters, the Carlos-Pace circuit of Interlagos is only 900 meters high. In his calculation, he is counting on the scarcity of air, which reduces the power of the engines by 1% for every 100 meters (therefore 22% and 9%), and reduces the downforce on the single-seaters.

The idea of ​​the Red Bull Racing advisor is simple: manage the end of the season as Nico Rosberg had done in 2016. With 33 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton, the German had played the calculator with four second places during the last four Grands Prix to win the moon.

When counting, victories in Mexico City and Sao Paulo supplemented by three runner-up places would not secure the Batavian title 100%, but they would put Lewis Hamilton in a critical situation. To snatch an eighth title, the man with 100 wins and 101 pole positions would be forced to finish with three wins, in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, and take four more points than his rival out of the eight awarded during for the sprint race in Brazil (3) and for the fastest laps in the race (5).

“The pressure will only increase”

However, not everyone at Milton Keynes is ready to extrapolate the end of the season like this. “There are 130 points left to take (note: 133 with the sprint race), and we only have a 12 point lead in the lead, tempered Chris Horner, for the American broadcaster ESPN. It’s great to have extended it to Austin because with ten laps to go, we looked like we had to leave the scene two points behind. But 12 points is nothing and they can disappear very quickly as we have already seen. So we have to attack race weekends as we have done so far to get the most out of it. With five more races the pressure will only increase. “

The pressure, Max Verstappen says he likes it without having experienced it until the final of a championship, while Lewis Hamilton has experienced ten. And the least of his certainties can be shaken by an incident. Or just a bad start, from which he thought he was safe Sunday in Austin.

“Is this going to be Lewis’ comeback season? wondered Damon Hill, the 1996 world champion. He really needs to win back races if he is to keep his chances. “ Like Christian Horner, the ex-pilot of Williams actually thinks that everything could be called into question by a racing event, or even a breakage. “I’m not ruling out that something like this could happen. The question is whether it will happen to Lewis or to Max.”, he warns.

Austin, 2021 worst track for Mercedes with Zandvoort

In his heart of hearts, the former rival of Michael Schumacher may be thinking first of a concern that would affect Lewis Hamilton, deprived of the title in 2016 because of an engine failure, and whose No. 4 V6 worries at most high point the German engine manufacturers. His boss Toto Wolff said last weekend that the Brixworth base had partially identified the problem – a leak in the pneumatic valve return system – but that the solution remained complicated to implement.

One thing is certain, nothing is done on the side of Max Verstappen and Red Bull like that of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, who are coming out of their most trying race of the season, to hear the German staff.

“Zandvoort was also one of the circuits where we had problems with the rear, blew chief engineer Andrew Shovlin to Motorsport-Total.com, picked up by GPblog.com. Because of this experience, we were a little worried because we knew that this circuit (Austin) is one of those where the tires overheat. We know what to change in the car and how to get the tires to work well. “

The yo-yo game will continue, and that’s the only point of agreement in the various garages. “The pace we showed in Turkey and Russia, especially in the race, was clearly better than their speed in Austin., added Andrew Shovlin. We can put them under pressure even if we don’t have the best car. “

For the technician from Brackley, it is clear that the W12 had the same pace as the RB16B in Austin and that it was decided by strategy. And that the scenario can only repeat itself by the end of the season.

