2021 Ballon d’Or ranking reportedly leaked, Benzema only third

The next Ballon d’Or is neither Messi nor Ronaldo and even less Benzema.

This year, the prize for the Ballon d’Or is much more difficult to predict than in previous seasons. Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not the big favorites, as has become a habit for the past ten years.

There are many more names in contention this time around, like Chelsea midfielder Jorginho and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

However, a leaked visual has been posted on social media and names Robert Lewandowski, the Bayern Munich striker, as the winner.

Not to miss

In the aforementioned image, the Pole tops the list with 627 votes, Messi is in second and Karim Benzema in third.

The article continues below

Cristiano Ronaldo appears in ninth position and Luka Modric in twelfth. The top-ranked Spaniard is Barcelona’s Pedri, who is 18th, passing Neymar by one place.





The two players who are slated to dominate world football over the next decade, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, are sixth and eighth respectively.

The leaked 2021 Ballon d’Or ranking

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Leo Messi (PSG)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Kylian Mbappé (PSG)

N ‘Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

Erling Haaland (Dortmund)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester.United)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Gianluiggi Donnarumma (PSG)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Neymar (PSG)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)