4 free games from November 2021 would have leaked and they are crazy

Every month, PlayStation Plus delights its subscribers with new free games. Titles offered for a subscription, games that are not quite offered. However, these games have gotten into the habit of leaking every month, and have been for some time now. The month of November does not seem to deviate from this rule, with yet another leak concerning 4 of the 6 games planned.

four games leak before their time

Once again, the leak comes from Dealabs. The site bringing together good deals day after day is also a regular at PlayStation Plus leaks. One of its users has just unveiled 4 of the 6 games offered for the month of November from PlayStation Plus, information shortly after confirmed by the moderators of the platform, which suggests that PlayStation will support this confirmation by the weekend. A leak signed again billbil-kun that November PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to collect November 2 to December 7, 2021 the games:

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (PS VR);

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4);

First Class Trouble (PS5 / PS4);

Knockout City (PS5 / PS4)

As a reminder, to celebrate the 5th anniversary of its PlayStation VR, Sony has decided to offer three additional games to PlayStation Plus subscribers each month, starting in November. However, these three additional games will be exclusively VR. Logic. What to expand the libraries of each subscriber before the release of PlayStation VR 2, new virtual reality headset whose announcement is expected to be imminent.

something to keep warm this winter

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners:

To begin with, in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, you “ToFace all the horrors, dead or alive, in The Walking Dead universe through this new adventure in augmented reality. Journey through the ranger-infested ruins of New Orleans, stealthily, plunder resources, and survive each day as you unravel a mystery that hangs over the city’s iconic neighborhoods. Meet desperate factions and lone survivors who can become your friends or foes. Whether you choose to help your neighbor or to take hold of what you desire by force, every decision you make has consequences. What type of survivor will you be in the eyes of the locals?“.





Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning:

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is none other than the remastered version of the excellent RPG. New graphics, refined gameplay, Re-Reckoning offers intense and customizable RPG combat in a huge game world. Loyalty to the original game is obviously respected, as the kingdom of Amalur again needs your help. All the DLCs are also in the game, from Teeths of Naros to Legend of Dead Kel. A rich universe that begs to be explored, whether you are focusing on the main quest or the multitude of side quests. On the menu: romance, political intrigue, sinister and whimsical magic.

First Class Trouble:

This new game, whose official release date is to be announced shortly, is a party game in which players must cooperate and compete to survive a disaster. Use your brains to stay alive, whether you play as a Human Resident or a rebellious Personaloid. Win by playing tricks or by making the right deductions, “all in a charming, disturbing and Machiavellian setting”. The object of the game is to shut down the Central Artificial Intelligence Network (CAIN), the central unit of the ISS Alithea, an intergalactic cruise ship, before he and his army of Personnoides take control of the ship.

Knockout City:

In Knockout City, you have to participate in various multiplayer games reinvented for the occasion. A multiplayer game that will first let you customize your character to form the team of your dreams. Defeat your enemies with special shots and above all, a foolproof team spirit. Places, modes of play, various and varied balls, enough to keep in suspense the players who would like to discover all the facets of it.

In addition to these 4 games, 2 more must now be unveiled by PlayStation. The wait should not be very long as the month draws to a close.