400,000 euros in bicycles stolen on the sidelines of the track cycling world championships in Roubaix

The Italian national team had around twenty bikes stolen from its hotel in Marcq-en-Baroeul, on the sidelines of the world track cycling championships in Roubaix. The damage is estimated at several hundred thousand euros.

“If the individual value of a bicycle ranges from 10,000 to 20,000 euros, it is all the research and development that goes with it and that increases the damage”, explains an employee of Stab, where the track cycling world championships took place last weekend.

Custom 3D printed handlebars

Indeed, with paintings by “unique colors”, from “custom 3D printed handlebars”, as explained in the Instagram post of the brand that equips the Italian selection, some bikes would be estimated at around 30,000 euros.

The total amount of the damage is estimated at 400,000 euros, confirms the DDSP (departmental direction of public security) of the North, which specifies that the theft of about twenty bicycles took place on the night of Friday 22 to Saturday 23 October , before the finals of the competitions.

According to our information, the Italian team had parked its bikes at the Stab with a security guard with the exception of about twenty bikes which were to reach Italy by truck on Saturday morning at 5 am. The night before, they had then been stored in two trucks in the parking lot of the hotel des coureurs, in Marcq-en-Baroeul. The trucks were then opened and emptied.





Despite the disappearance of the bikes, the Italian national team was able to compete and even won several medals including that of Elia Viviani (world champion in the elimination race on Sunday) who had four personal bikes stolen.

The investigation does not rule out any leads. That of petty criminals, that of collectors or that of espionage, the bikes in question being benchmarks in terms of technology.