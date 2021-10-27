6 Alder Lake hybrid processors, here are their prices and characteristics

After the presentation of its Alder Lake architecture at the end of the summer, Intel is taking action with its first processors for desktop PCs accompanied by the Intel Z690 chipset. The brand promises heavy.

It is no small feat to say that the period is very complex for Intel. Hegemonic leader in the PC world for many years, the firm is struggling more and more to keep its place in the industry in the face of the rise of ARM from mobile and the return of AMD with its Zen architecture. After having suffered some setbacks, especially in its time to spend on better manufacturing processes or the failed shift to ultramobile at the beginning of smartphones, Intel now sees some of its large customers turning their eyes, including Apple which is already doing strong with its M1 architecture.

In this context, the launch of the 12th generation of Intel Core processors is particularly anticipated. It is with this generation that Intel wants to make a new start. Intel today unveils the first line of processors for desktop PCs and the promises are very strong.

Up to 19% more performance

We will not go into detail on the Alder Lake architecture already presented in our columns at the end of the summer. Just remember that this is the first true hybrid architecture pushed by Intel (setting aside the unsuccessful Lakefield trial). We therefore have a processor that integrates E-cores on one side, for Efficient cores based on the Gracemont architecture and designed to consume little, and P-cores for Performance cores on the other side, the cores that go s ” take on the heaviest tasks. To this you add the additional blocks like the integrated Intel graphics chip or the memory controller, and you get an Alder Lake chip ready to integrate into a PC.

Another novelty is the very natural integration of an Intel Thread Director on the chip. A piece of hardware that will support the operating system in deciding the scheduling of tasks and the distribution of work between the different cores of the chip. Finally, still to propel this hybrid architecture, Intel will now offer an L3 cache ” Smart Cache»Common between P-cores, E-cores and the integrated graphics chip.

With this new generation, Intel promises up to 19% more performance on average at the same frequency comparing with an 11th generation Intel processor (Rocket Lake). A bit of a tease, Intel did not hesitate to compare itself to the AMD Ryzen 5950X processor, but by testing performance on Windows 11 during the period when a bug could decrease the performance of its competitor.

Little interest therefore in relaying these figures, we will instead focus on another comparison of Intel between its 12th and its 11th generation where the brand promises a doubling of performance, nothing less, on the Adobe After Effects benchmark, a 36% increase on PugetBench Lightroom Classic Oversall and 32% on PugetBench Premiere Pro Overall.

On video games, Intel promises up to 40% additional performance compared to the 11th generation. The titles that seem to benefit the most from the performance gain are Counter Strike Global Offensive, Hitman 3 Dartmoore, League of Legends and F1 2021. Specifically, Intel announces + 13% on Age of Empires IV, + 28% on Hitman 3, + 25% on Troy Total War and + 24% on Counter Strike Global Offensive.





The latest technologies

A processor isn’t just raw computing power. It is also a set of features integrated directly into the chip, like the SoCs of smartphones. With the 12th generation of Intel processors, here is the list of new technologies supported:

PCI Express 5.0 (up to 16 lanes per processor)

DDR5 RAM up to 4400 MHz

Wi-Fi 6E

DMI 4.0 (8 lines)

This is the first time that a consumer processor will support PCI Express 5.0, which should notably allow the SSD to double transfer speed, and the new DDR5 memory, also promising ever greater speeds. The improvement of the DMI will make it possible to increase the throughput between the processor and the chipset . The latter will also be able to benefit from new, faster technologies.

LGA 1700 socket and Intel Z690 chipset

the chipset let’s talk about it, a pc processor is nothing without its associated motherboard. For the launch of the 12th generation, Intel is switching to socketLGA 1700. You will therefore have to change your motherboard. At the same time, the firm is launching a new chipset, the Intel Z690.

Among the novelties offered by thischipset, let us remember above all the support for Ethernet RJ45 at 2.5 Gb / s, the management of USB 3.2 ports at 20 Gbit / s, the possibility of adding up to 12 PCI Express 4.0 lines and 16 lines PCI Express 3.0 and once again support for Wi-Fi 6E.

The 6 processors launched by Intel

To start its new generation, Intel is launching 6 processors for desktop PCs, from the Intel Core i5-12600KF to the Intel Core i9-12900K. The models with the letter K, without the F, are those which integrate an Intel UHD 770 graphics chip. For the others, it is mandatory to provide a graphics card.

Price Number of cores (P + E) Number of threads Intel Smart Cache (L3) Max Frequency (P-Core) iGPU Maximum power (W) Intel Core i5-12600KF 264 6P + 4E 16 20 MB 4.9 GHz No 150 Intel Core i5-12600K 289 6P + 4E 16 20 MB 4.9 GHz Intel UHD Graphics 770 150 Intel Core i7-12700KF 384 8P + 4E 20 25 MB 4.9 GHz No 190 Intel Core i7-12700K 409 8P + 4E 20 25 MB 4.9 GHz Intel UHD Graphics 770 190 Intel Core i9-12900KF 564 8P + 8E 24 30 MB 5.1 GHz No 241 Intel Core i9-12900K 589 8P + 8E 24 30 MB 5.1 GHz Intel UHD Graphics 770 241

For the moment, these are Intel’s best references, but there is no doubt that the brand will seek to extend its range over the months, especially with the Intel Core i3s. The brand only communicates the recommended prices in dollars, even in France. It will take $ 264 to afford the first Intel Core i5-12600KF. Prices go up to $ 589 for the Intel Core i9-12900K.

The processors will be available for sale on November 4.

What about laptops?

Intel is focusing on desktop PCs with this launch, but we’re obviously waiting to see Alder Lake make its mark on laptops and ultraportables. Unfortunately, we will have to be patient and wait until 2022 to see Alder Lake decline. See you at CES 2022 to see if Intel will say more. It is also on this occasion that the brand should advance in the field of graphics cards.