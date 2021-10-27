9 foods to eat for a natural remedy

With the Covid, we had almost forgotten that other diseases existed. Now that the global epidemic has calmed down a bit, other viruses are making their comeback in our lives. Since the beggining of the school year, common cold and angina compete for the podium of thehe most contracted disease. In the open space, everyone all or has difficulty swallowing due to throat on fire. We run everywhere to find THE pharmacy that will be able to treat us. We often forget that the simplest solutions are the best. To relieve it, here are some sore throat foods which guarantee us rapid and natural healing!





Foods for sore throat

As soon as our throat stings us, we take out our best lozenges. We neglect the power of herbal teas and others nutrient rich foods having the ability to relieve us. Obviously, we all know the famous lemon honey combination, or the ginger tea, but have you ever thought about carrots ? And yes, in addition to making pleasant, cooked, they help us strengthen the immune system and relieve sore throats. We will coconut a good chicken soup like our grandmother did to take advantage of its anti-inflammatory properties which reduce irritation. The protein richness of Egg whites, helps us relieve sore throat. We can also count on the garlic and onion duo, very effective against phlegm. Together, they will help us clear our airways in a natural way. If you are a pasta lover, make yourself a nice plate of spaghetti with whole wheat. Their richness in fiber relieves throat irritations. Finally, the sage tea and the oatmeal will have to find a place of choice in our food routine to fight against winter diseases.

