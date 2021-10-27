90 GB at less than 10 € / month

Today, Free Mobile is once again competitive in the war in 4G plans without commitment. The operator is relaunching its non-binding limited series offer with a 90 GB package at only 9.99 euros per month for one year.

After a more conventional September, Free is finally relaunching its limited-edition mobile plan at an attractive price. This time, the operator is trying to ape the competition with a more competitive non-binding offer that offers a lot of data without having to spend more than one red ticket per month, at least during the first year of the subscription. .

What does the Free 90 Go plan offer?

Unlimited calls, SMS and MMS in mainland France

With 90 GB in France and 10 GB in Europe / DOM

A small price for a year and 150 GB in 5G / 4G + thereafter

Until November 2, 2021, the Free 90 GB Series mobile plan is available at a price of 9.99 euros per month for one year. The plan automatically switches to the Free 4G / 5G offer at 19.99 euros per month with 150 GB of data at the end of the first year.

If you are not interested in going beyond the promotional benefit, be sure to use our dedicated tool to remind you of the end of your benefit.

The Free network and its advantages

Free is today one of the most important 4G and 5G networks in France with almost complete coverage of the metropolitan territory. This limited edition package gives you 90 GB of 4G data to use anywhere, for example to be comfortable watching your video content or browsing social networks without fear of real limitation. A 10 GB envelope is even planned from Europe and the French overseas departments to avoid having to subscribe to an additional paid option.

For football fans, Free has even thought of including Premium access to its Free Ligue 1 application. exclusive previews like music videos, interviews, podcasts and documentaries.

With this package, Free also offers access to its FreeWifi public network anywhere in France if you ever want to save data. In this case, however, we recommend that you use a VPN in order to obtain a secure connection.

An unlimited plan for communication

Free obviously emphasizes 4G data but we must not forget that this package is unlimited on the communication side. It offers calls to landlines throughout France and unlimited calls, SMS and MMS to mobiles in mainland France, Europe and the overseas departments (excluding Mayotte). If you subsequently opt for the 150 GB 5G plan, you will be entitled to other international destinations such as Canada, Australia, the USA, China or Israel.

Additional information about Free Mobile

Note all the same that the Free operator mainly uses the 700 MHz frequency bank. In France, there are 12,386 antennas of this frequency out of the 15,361 available, for an occupancy of around 80% of the fleet. It is therefore necessary to have a smartphone compatible with this frequency in order to take full advantage of it.

We therefore offer you our dedicated guide to compatible smartphones in order to take advantage of this package under the best conditions.

How do I keep my number?

You can of course keep your current mobile number by changing your plan. First of all, it is necessary to add 10 euros to the total of your order to obtain the new triple-cut SIM. The change of operator is then done without interruption if you keep your number. It’s free and just provide the RIO code of your line during registration. If you don’t know how to do this, check out our tutorial to request your RIO.

4G plan comparison

In order to discover more and more mobile offers, we invite you now to use our comparator to find the best 4G plans without commitment from the moment.