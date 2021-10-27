A big novelty will land on myCanal

Building on its success, the Canal + platform will integrate the SharePlay function recently launched by Apple on iOS, enough to watch its programs together via Facetime.

Notice to myCanal aficionados on iOS, a new feature currently in beta test will enrich the user experience. A new version will soon allow the use of SharePlay, a new function available since yesterday in iOS15.1. Thanks to this, it will be possible to watch together via Facetime, live and replay available on the Canal + platform.





To take advantage of this when deploying the new public version of myCanal, you will need to update your iPhone / iPad to iOS15.1. All you have to do is call your correspondents via Facetime, then launch myCanal before selecting a channel or content.

A platform accessible to Freebox subscribers with TV by Canal

MyCanal is the official application, which allows Canal / Canal + subscribers to benefit from their offer on all screens, and non-subscribers to access free-to-air programs on iOS and Android. It is above all the essential application for Freenauts subscribing to the “TV by Canal” offer via the Freebox (Delta and Revolution), who have access to all the functionalities of myCanal on the go, such as Canal channels, free channels of Freebox TV as well as the replay.

Subscribers who migrated to Freebox Pop were also able to take advantage of the option. MyCanal also offers an Android TV version compatible with the Freebox Mini 4K (discover our test). The application can also be found on the Apple TV available in the main TV box for new Freebox Pop and Delta subscribers and in multi-TV for the others.