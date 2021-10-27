a blood pressure medication suffers from supply difficulties

These treatments fight high blood pressure. More broadly, they are also prescribed in cases of heart failure and to prevent kidney failure in diabetics.

Losartan, a drug used in particular against high blood pressure, is the subject of supply difficulties in France and pharmacists will exceptionally be able to replace it with other treatments based on similar molecules in the coming months, announced Wednesday the drug authority.

The inventory problem arises from the fact that an unwanted substance, “an azide-like impurity”, has been detected in some batches of drugs. The laboratories concerned, not identified by the ANSM, have blocked or recalled them, thus reducing the offer to pharmacists.





“Investigations are underway at European level to find out if this impurity is mutagenic”, that is to say if it has effects or not on the action of the drug, specifies the agency. In the meantime, pharmacists will be able in the coming months to distribute, instead of losartan, drugs based on molecules of the same family, sartans.

This measure, taken “on an exceptional and temporary basis”, will apply if the patient gives the pharmacist a prescription for losartan, if it is not in stock and if the patient cannot consult his doctor immediately. .