a blow of firedamp undermined by the melodrama

CRITICAL – The event adaptation of Zola’s classic, available on Salto and broadcast from Wednesday evening, dust off the French drama costume with this modern and feminist reinterpretation. a breath that ruffles but does not transport to the end of the journey.

With a screenwriter like Émile Zola, the basic clay is already fabulous. Julien Lilti (Hippocrates) and its co-authors draw the cord in the adaptation event of Germinal de France 2. Helped by the Italian RAI and the German ZDF, the French public channel has allocated 12 million euros to revive the black faces. Several tons of coal were imported from Poland so that the actors have enough to dig. Revelation of the saga, Louis Peres (Mental), who plays Étienne Lantier, learned it the hard way by injuring his ribs straight away on the set.

These six episodes boil with a vitality, an intelligence in the rereading which comes close to the standards adulated of the BBC, reference in dusting, discoveries of blind spots of the classics of the literature. Directed by David Hourrègue (Skam) tries to give the change with an atmosphere of mining western always in motion, the main influence of which is transparent: Peaky