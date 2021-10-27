A BNP agency attacked by Attac militants

Activists blame the banking giant for its role in tax evasion, the extent of which has been revealed by CumEx Files.

At eight o’clock this Wednesday morning, around twenty activists from the Attac association targeted the BNP-Paribas agency located on the Place de l’Opéra, in Paris. After lighting smoke bombs, they threw bundles of counterfeit banknotes inside the premises before covering the facade in black with fire extinguishers filled with paint. The operation lasted about fifteen minutes.

The purpose of this demonstration was to denounce the tax evasion of which the bank would be guilty. A phenomenon which would lead to “a shortfall of 33.3 billion euros over 20 years», Justifies Attac in a press release relating the events. This action follows the revelations of the CumEx Files, a survey conducted by several international media and published from October 18, 2018, in which the tax evasion techniques practiced by companies across Europe are detailed. These would have resulted in a shortfall of several tens of billions of euros for the Member States.

The association is not at its first attempt. In early July, she had already targeted the Samaritaine building in the first district of Paris.

