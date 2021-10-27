A collector risks 20 years in prison for a Pokémon card bought for 50,000 euros

Rest assured, the acquisition of collectible pokemon cards does not represent an offense in itself, but playing with the law to embezzle allocation funds while showing purchases of several tens of thousands of dollars is not idea of ​​the century.

It’s been a few months that we have seen the craze for Pokémon cards reach new heights.

Some collectors are willing to spend a fortune on the rarest cards, even if it means spending money they don’t really have.

This is precisely what the American Vinath Oudomsine did: he used the funds from his EIDL (loan provided by the State to respond to the Covid crisis) to acquire a card at 57,789 dollars.





The individual would have thus made false statements in order to touch the EIDL which normally allows companies to meet their fixed costs during a Covid period. He is said to have declared that his company had 10 employees and that it had generated 235,000 dollars in revenue over the year. As a result, the State allegedly paid him compensation of $ 85,000.

Rather clumsy, the defendant quickly caught the eye of the tax authorities who accused him of tax evasion, he now risks 20 years in prison and a fine of $ 250,000. The prosecutor behind the complaint has not released the name of the card that is at the heart of the case, but given its price, it is believed to be the 10th most expensive Pokémon card in the world. story.