A failure at SFR, the Sony Xperia Pro-I and the Redmi Note 11 sensor

Did you not have time to follow the news yesterday? Here is what marked Tuesday, October 26: call and internet failure at SFR, a pro smartphone at Sony and the Redmi Note 11 which is being revealed little by little.

No more network for SFR subscribers

This Tuesday, October 26, from 2 p.m., a national failure of the SFR mobile network was observed. Some of the operator’s subscribers could no longer make calls or access the internet.

Sony is attacking smartphones over 1,500 euros

Sony unveils a flagship of the photo with its Xperia Pro-I, the second mobile device of the brand to target professionals. The latter has a sensor worthy of a compact camera, the Exmor RS. It measures 1 inch and has autofocus.





Sony has just presented a technological masterpiece, the Xperia Pro-I. The Japanese manufacturer is asking for 1,800 euros. How does he justify such a price? This is the question to which we are trying to provide some answers …

Xiaomi flakes its Redmi Note 11

Every day its functionality of the Redmi Note 11. This time, and two days before its official presentation, we learned that the next smartphone from Redmi would have a 108 megapixel sensor.