a farmer sees a hundred deer tumbling down in his field

The image is frankly spectacular. Friday, September 22, while he was driving his tractor, a Norman farmer saw a good hundred deer suddenly tumble into his field and cross it. Luckily, he had the reflex to film the scene …

It happened in Hebecourt, in Norman Vexin, note Paris Normandy who relayed the video on his site. The herd of deer began to run in single file while Charles Blanchard, the farmer in question, was at work.

Charles Blanchard, quoted by Paris-Normandy :

“They were over a hundred. This is not the first time that I have seen a herd pass through my house, but it had never exceeded about thirty animals. There, I said to myself that I had to film and share it. “

“I can tell you it was even more spectacular in real life. “

Look :

Thank you to Charles Blanchard, farmer in Hebecourt for sharing this fabulous moment with us. Posted by Commune d’Hbecourt – Eure on Friday, October 22, 2021

The reasons for this mad rush? A hunt, probably:





“There was a hunt in a local village. In fact, they had been with me since the same morning, in the shelter, outside the hunting area. They were circling in the field, at a good distance. They are absolutely not afraid of our tractors, it is part of their environment. And then, all of a sudden, in the afternoon, they started running and crossing the plain. From what I know, they were going to join another horde. “

Posted on October 22 on the Facebook page of the municipality of Hbecourt, Charles Blanchard’s video has already been viewed nearly 300,000 times. And the counter is probably not about to stop.